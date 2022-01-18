 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver rankings for Divisional round fantasy football

We take you through some of the best wide receivers going into the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL post-season for fantasy football.

By TeddyRicketson
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Wild Card weekend is in the rearview mirror and we look ahead to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. When it comes to the rankings, there has been some movement from what we say in the first round of the playoffs, but you will of course see some familiar faces up top. Let’s get into the rankings.

Deebo Samuel gets a boost in the rankings because of his continued versatile use in the San Francisco 49ers offense. His use as a running back is a cheat code for the Niners offense and just watching his timing in the backfield is super impressive. Another rise sees Byron Pringle enter into the top-15 with two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, you get an uptick in volume and usage and Pringle didn’t disappoint given the opportunity.

We will finally see both Davante Adams and AJ Brown in the postseason as their teams had byes in the first round. Don’t forget about them! Adams and Rodgers are one of the most dangerous duos in the league and Brown is going to be highly targeted as per usual. Brown will likely see an uptick in usage even for him with the return of teammate Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Something to keep your eye on is going to be which secondary receiving options are going to step up for their teams this week. Could it be Brandon Aiyuk? Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Randall Cobb? Gabriel Davis? An unsung hero is bound to arise and my vote is that it is going to be Allen Lazard.

2022 NFL playoff rankings, WRs in Divisional round

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Cooper Kupp LAR
2 Davante Adams GB
3 Stefon Diggs BUF
4 Deebo Samuel SF
5 Tyreek Hill KC
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
7 Mike Evans TB
8 Tee Higgins CIN
9 A.J. Brown TEN
10 Allen Lazard GB
11 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR
12 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
13 Brandon Aiyuk SF
14 Julio Jones TEN
15 Byron Pringle KC
16 Emmanuel Sanders BUF
17 Tyler Boyd CIN
18 Mecole Hardman KC
19 Cole Beasley BUF
20 Gabriel Davis BUF
21 Van Jefferson LAR
22 Randall Cobb GB
23 Scotty Miller TB
24 Demarcus Robinson KC
25 Amari Rodgers GB
26 Breshad Perriman TB

