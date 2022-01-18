Wide receiver rankings for Divisional round fantasy football

Wild Card weekend is in the rearview mirror and we look ahead to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. When it comes to the rankings, there has been some movement from what we say in the first round of the playoffs, but you will of course see some familiar faces up top. Let’s get into the rankings.

Deebo Samuel gets a boost in the rankings because of his continued versatile use in the San Francisco 49ers offense. His use as a running back is a cheat code for the Niners offense and just watching his timing in the backfield is super impressive. Another rise sees Byron Pringle enter into the top-15 with two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, you get an uptick in volume and usage and Pringle didn’t disappoint given the opportunity.

We will finally see both Davante Adams and AJ Brown in the postseason as their teams had byes in the first round. Don’t forget about them! Adams and Rodgers are one of the most dangerous duos in the league and Brown is going to be highly targeted as per usual. Brown will likely see an uptick in usage even for him with the return of teammate Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Something to keep your eye on is going to be which secondary receiving options are going to step up for their teams this week. Could it be Brandon Aiyuk? Marquez Valdes-Scantling? Randall Cobb? Gabriel Davis? An unsung hero is bound to arise and my vote is that it is going to be Allen Lazard.