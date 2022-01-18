 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back rankings for divisional round fantasy football

We take you through some of the best running backs going into the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL post-season for fantasy football.

By TeddyRicketson
Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Well, that put the wild in Wild Card weekend, didn’t it? From the end of the Dallas Cowboys game to the resurgence of Jerrick McKinnon, the first round of the playoffs had it all. While we debate this week on whether we really needed to expand to seven teams from each conference making it, let’s look at some running back rankings for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

He’s back! Derrick Henry is expected to hit the field this week and with fresh legs under him, he may see a record number of carries against the Cincinnati Bengals. Devin Singletary had two touchdowns against the New England Patriots and it is looking like the Buffalo Bills may have found themselves a running back.

Why does it seem like each running back in Kansas City is better than Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Jerick McKinnon was on fire against the Pittsburgh Steelers both rushing the ball and in the receiving game. Sure, it was the Steelers’ swiss cheese run defense, but still. When it comes to running back depth, other than the Chiefs (apparently) it still looks like the Green Bay Packers are the best suited for a deep playoff run by utilizing the legs of both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

2022 NFL playoff rankings, RBs in Divisional round

Rk Name Team
Rk Name Team
1 Derrick Henry TEN
2 Leonard Fournette TB
3 Aaron Jones GB
4 Devin Singletary BUF
5 Joe Mixon CIN
6 Elijah Mitchell SF
7 Sony Michel LAR
8 Jerick McKinnon KC
9 AJ Dillon GB
10 Darrel Williams KC
11 Trey Sermon SF
12 Zack Moss BUF
13 Giovani Bernard TB
14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
15 Le'Veon Bell TB
16 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB
17 Samaje Perine CIN
18 Ronald Jones II TB
19 Matt Breida BUF
20 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
21 Jordan Wilkins TEN
22 Chris Evans CIN
23 Jake Funk LAR
24 Javian Hawkins TEN

