Running back rankings for divisional round fantasy football

Well, that put the wild in Wild Card weekend, didn’t it? From the end of the Dallas Cowboys game to the resurgence of Jerrick McKinnon, the first round of the playoffs had it all. While we debate this week on whether we really needed to expand to seven teams from each conference making it, let’s look at some running back rankings for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

He’s back! Derrick Henry is expected to hit the field this week and with fresh legs under him, he may see a record number of carries against the Cincinnati Bengals. Devin Singletary had two touchdowns against the New England Patriots and it is looking like the Buffalo Bills may have found themselves a running back.

Why does it seem like each running back in Kansas City is better than Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Jerick McKinnon was on fire against the Pittsburgh Steelers both rushing the ball and in the receiving game. Sure, it was the Steelers’ swiss cheese run defense, but still. When it comes to running back depth, other than the Chiefs (apparently) it still looks like the Green Bay Packers are the best suited for a deep playoff run by utilizing the legs of both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.