 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, January 18th

We take a look at who will be on the court and who won’t this Tuesday, January 18th in college basketball.

By Collin Sherwin
Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo drives to the basket past TCU Horned Frogs guard Francisco Farabello during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As the heat of the college basketball conference season heats up, more and more players will be unavailable due to new or nagging injuries, COVID-19 health protocols, and other off-the-court matters as well. And for the sports bettor, the last-minute updating status of injuries can be the deciding factor in how to bet plenty of games on the board.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, January 18th in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 5 Baylor vs. West Virginia

Baylor: James Akinjo, questionable (tailbone)
Baylor: Jeremy Sochan, questionable (ankle)

West Virgina: N/A

No. 7 Kansas vs. Oklahoma

Kansas: Remy Martin, questionable (knee)
Kansas: Zach Clemence, doubtful (foot)

Oklahoma: Ethan Chargois, questionable (ankle)

IUPUI vs. No. 19 Ohio State

Ohio State: Meechie Johnson, doubtful (face)
Ohio State: Seth Towns, out (back)

South Florida vs. No. 10 Houston

South Florida: Jake Boggs, questionable (undisclosed)
South Florida: Jalyn McCreary, questionable (undisclosed)

Houston: Jamal Shead, out (ankle)

No. 6 Duke vs. Florida State

FSU: Malik Osborne, doubtful (ankle)

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Northwestern: Pete Nance, questionable (ankle)
Northwestern: Elyjah Williams, questionable (protocols)

More From DraftKings Nation