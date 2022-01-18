College basketball injuries to watch for Tuesday, January 18th

As the heat of the college basketball conference season heats up, more and more players will be unavailable due to new or nagging injuries, COVID-19 health protocols, and other off-the-court matters as well. And for the sports bettor, the last-minute updating status of injuries can be the deciding factor in how to bet plenty of games on the board.
We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Tuesday, January 18th in some key major-conference matchups.
No. 5 Baylor vs. West Virginia
Baylor: James Akinjo, questionable (tailbone)
Baylor: Jeremy Sochan, questionable (ankle)
West Virgina: N/A
No. 7 Kansas vs. Oklahoma
Kansas: Remy Martin, questionable (knee)
Kansas: Zach Clemence, doubtful (foot)
Oklahoma: Ethan Chargois, questionable (ankle)
IUPUI vs. No. 19 Ohio State
Ohio State: Meechie Johnson, doubtful (face)
Ohio State: Seth Towns, out (back)
South Florida vs. No. 10 Houston
South Florida: Jake Boggs, questionable (undisclosed)
South Florida: Jalyn McCreary, questionable (undisclosed)
Houston: Jamal Shead, out (ankle)
No. 6 Duke vs. Florida State
FSU: Malik Osborne, doubtful (ankle)
No. 8 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Northwestern: Pete Nance, questionable (ankle)
Northwestern: Elyjah Williams, questionable (protocols)