22 Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers continue to be one of the top mid-major programs in the country under new head coach Drew Valentine and look to keep their winning ways going against the Evansville Aces in conference play. Evansville is 4-11 on the season and will be hoping to spring an upset at home.

Loyola-Chicago’s Final Four run in 2018 helped elevate the Ramblers (13-2, 4-0 MVC) in the eyes of the country but it was last year’s upset of No. 1 seed Illinois which really cemented Loyola’s status as a strong mid-major. Valentine has some holdovers from last year’s group and will be hoping to run through the Missouri Valley Conference undefeated.

The Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC) are winless in conference play and don’t have much going for them in terms of upset potential here. Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton form a dynamic scoring duo but expect both to get the full attention of Loyola’s defense. It’ll be tough for Evansville to generate much offensively unless an unexpected contributor emerges.

How to watch Loyola Chicago vs. Evansville

When: Tuesday, January 18th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Loyola -12

Total: 126

The Pick

Loyola -12

The early season losses to now No. 2 Auburn and No. 14 Michigan State look better every day, and the Ramblers look to be a threat to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament once again. Evansville is the worst offense in the MVC, and they’re getting the best team in the league at the worst time.

