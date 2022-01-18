Kicker rankings for Divisional round fantasy football

The first round of the playoffs is done and behind us. As we get into the Divisional Round, we have eight teams left and you have eight kickers to choose from for your fantasy football lineup. There aren’t any bad choices left as each of the remaining offenses is one of the best in the league. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the kicker rankings for the second round of the NFL playoffs.

When it comes to looking at kickers, make sure to remember that we are in January and so you are going to want to look into the weather predictions for the game to make sure there won’t be an extra weather factor. Barring any surprises, I like Tyler Bass and Harrison Butker as the top kickers this week and they happen to be playing each other. While their offenses are used to scoring touchdowns with ease, both kickers benefited in this matchup in Week 5.

Past the top, Evan McPherson will likely be involved in the scoring again as I am predicting the Cincinnati Bengals stick it to the Tennessee Titans. The veterans of Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop and Robbie Gould round out the middle of the order and should be involved in the game plan, but it depends on how quickly their offenses start clicking. If they start slow, and can’t quite get into the endzone, look for their teams to rely on the kickers that have got them to the postseason.