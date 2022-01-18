Full field for the 2022 American Express golf tournament

The PGA Tour has spent two weeks in Hawai’i, but it’s back to the mainland for the 2022 American Express. The tournament will tee off on Thursday, January 20th from La Quinta, California, where we’ll see the AmEx tournament resume their three-course format at the PGA West Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and the La Quinta Country Club. Last year, the tournament used just two courses for the first time in history, eliminated the pro-am portion of the event and didn’t have spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back to the norm for 2022.
Last week at the Sony Open, Hideki Matsuyama took home the win in a playoff with Russell Henley. Henley will be back again this week to compete again this week with a vengeance, with his +3500 over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming to defend his 2021 title is Si Woo Kim, whose odds for a repeat victory are sitting at +5000. DK has Jon Rahm (+500) as the favorite to win.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 American Express golf tournament teeing off Thursday, January 20th.
2022 American Express field
- Abraham Ancer
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- James Hart du Preez
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Charles Howell III
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lower, Justin
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Max McGreevy
- Kyle Mendoza
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Mullinax, Trey
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- T.J. Vogel
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Mark Wilson
- Jared Wolfe
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris