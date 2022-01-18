Full field for the 2022 American Express golf tournament

The PGA Tour has spent two weeks in Hawai’i, but it’s back to the mainland for the 2022 American Express. The tournament will tee off on Thursday, January 20th from La Quinta, California, where we’ll see the AmEx tournament resume their three-course format at the PGA West Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course and the La Quinta Country Club. Last year, the tournament used just two courses for the first time in history, eliminated the pro-am portion of the event and didn’t have spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back to the norm for 2022.

Last week at the Sony Open, Hideki Matsuyama took home the win in a playoff with Russell Henley. Henley will be back again this week to compete again this week with a vengeance, with his +3500 over on DraftKings Sportsbook. Coming to defend his 2021 title is Si Woo Kim, whose odds for a repeat victory are sitting at +5000. DK has Jon Rahm (+500) as the favorite to win.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 American Express golf tournament teeing off Thursday, January 20th.

2022 American Express field