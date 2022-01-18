Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 18

We have only two games in the Association Tuesday night, there are a couple of favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Jaden McDaniels over 3.5 rebounds (+110)

With there not being a ton of games to choose from in the NBA, it makes picking props a little bit easier to find. One prop we are going to hit immediately is McDaniels’ rebounding prop, which is sitting at plus-money. The second-year forward has been rather productive this season for the Timberwolves, averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.

The 21-year-old McDaniels is looked upon to be a defensive playmaker and rebounder, than a scorer. The young forward has gone over 3.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 games. He also had at least three other games with three rebounds. When these two teams last played each other in December, McDaniels had 18 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes of action. McDaniels has also gone over 3.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 games.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 threes (+105)

Since he made his regular season debut on Jan. 9 against Cleveland, Thompson has shot the ball well from three-point range in his last four games (37.5%). The veteran sharpshooter struggled in Sunday night’s loss to the Timberwolves, but still scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3pt).

Now Thompson and Co. will get ready to face the Detroit Pistons, who have struggled to defend the three this season. Detroit is allowing teams to shoot 36.7% from behind the arc this season and 40.4% in their last three games. Thompson has made more than 2.5 threes in two out of his last four games.

