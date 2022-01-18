NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 18

We have a two-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play the New York Knicks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Detroit Pistons will take on the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with two players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors, $4,300

The rookie forward has played extraordinarily well over the last four games for Golden State, making him a good value play on this two-game slate. Kuminga is averaging 18.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his last four games.

The former G League Ignite standout is also averaging 30.1 fantasy points per game, which is good production for a player at $4300. With Draymond Green out, Kuminga should see some minutes against the Pistons, who are ranked 21st against PFs (OPRK) this season.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves, $4,200

If Nowell plays tonight against the Knicks, then he should be an instant start into your DFS lineup. The young combo guard has scored 10 or more points in four out of his last five games and averaging 20.5 fantasy points per game.

When Minnesota played the Knicks at Target Center, the 22-year-old guard had 11 points, six assists, and four rebounds for 28.5 fantasy points. New York is ranked 13th against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season.