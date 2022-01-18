Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Knicks on Tuesday

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Madison Square Garden to play Julius Randle and the New York Knicks tonight on NBA TV.

These two teams recently played each other on Dec. 29 in Minnesota, where the Knicks defeated the T’Wolves 96-88. Mitchell Robinson led the way for New York with a double-double consisting of 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -3

The Timberwolves snapped their two-game losing streak on Sunday night with a 119-99 home win over the Golden State Warriors. Towns had a double-double consisting of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota will look to carry that momentum over into tonight as they are 3-4 straight up in their last seven road games. However, the T’Wolves are 3-2 against the spread this season when they are the road favorites. Minnesota is also 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games and 13-8 ATS on the road this season.

The Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday afternoon in a 97-87 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It was New York’s first loss at home since Dec. 23 against the Wizards. The Knicks are 5-2 ATS in their last several games, but 3-2 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back. New York is also 2-4 ATS this season when they are home underdogs.

Over/Under: Over 214

When these two teams played in December at the Target Center, the total points scored were 184. I don’t think we’ll see that low scoring of a game with both teams at full strength. The total has gone over in five of Minnesota’s last seven games and gone over nine of their last 11 road games. As for the Knicks, the total has gone under in five of their last six home games and gone under nine of their last 12 games.

