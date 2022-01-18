Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Warriors on Tuesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on NBA TV, the Detroit Pistons will open up a four-game west coast road trip against the Golden State Warriors.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Warriors defeated the Pistons 105-102 on Nov. 20 in Detroit. Jordan Poole led all scorers with 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Pistons vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -15

Detroit has lost two out of their last three games and three-straight on the road. The Pistons enter tonight’s game off of a 135-108 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Detroit allowed the Suns to shoot 58.6% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range. If they bring this type of energy into tonight, they could be looking at another blowout.

The Pistons are 1-13 straight up in their last 14 road games and 9-12 against the spread as road underdogs this season. However, Detroit is 18-13 against the spread after a loss this season. The Pistons are 9-8 ATS this season when they are listed as double-digit underdogs.

The Warriors will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 20-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Golden State will hope to have Stephen Curry back on the floor, who did not play over the weekend due to a hand injury. Curry is listed as probable to play against the Pistons. Golden State is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games, but 4-2-1 ATS when they are double-digit favorites. They are also 14-6-1 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 219

When these two teams played back in November, both teams were missing key players and the total points scored still landed at 207. The total has gone over in five of the Pistons’ last six games against teams from the West. For Golden State, the total has gone over in four of their last six games against teams from the East.

