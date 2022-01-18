Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker, Jerami Grant headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 18

After a loaded Monday slate, there are only two games for Tuesday’s slate. This means a substantially less lengthy injury report, although there are some big names in question even with the limited schedule. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: January 18
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks
Jaylen Nowell (knee) probable
Nowell is getting 19 minutes per game over the last 17 contests, so he does offer some fringe value in DFS lineups if healthy.
Kemba Walker (knee) questionable
Nerlens Noel (knee) doubtful
If Walker is unable to play, look for Alec Burks to be a top fantasy and DFS target. Noel is unlikely to play, so Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will continue to soak up most of the frontcourt minutes for New York.
Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors
Jerami Grant (thumb) Out at least one more week
Grant is one of the biggest trade targets, as the Pistons are trying to rebuild and can use some additional draft assets. Teams will definitely want to see Grant back in action prior to giving up anything for him in a trade, so the sooner he gets back on the court the better.
Stephen Curry (hand) probable
Draymond Green (calf) OUT
Moses Moody (knee) questionable
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Gary Payton II (back) questionable
Curry and Thompson are likely to go, with the former really needing to break out of a shooting slump. Moody is questionable, as is Payton. Look for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to be potential DFS options for Golden State.