Stephen Curry, Kemba Walker, Jerami Grant headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 18

After a loaded Monday slate, there are only two games for Tuesday’s slate. This means a substantially less lengthy injury report, although there are some big names in question even with the limited schedule. Here’s a look at Tuesday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 18

Jaylen Nowell (knee) probable

Nowell is getting 19 minutes per game over the last 17 contests, so he does offer some fringe value in DFS lineups if healthy.

Kemba Walker (knee) questionable

Nerlens Noel (knee) doubtful

If Walker is unable to play, look for Alec Burks to be a top fantasy and DFS target. Noel is unlikely to play, so Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will continue to soak up most of the frontcourt minutes for New York.

Jerami Grant (thumb) Out at least one more week

Grant is one of the biggest trade targets, as the Pistons are trying to rebuild and can use some additional draft assets. Teams will definitely want to see Grant back in action prior to giving up anything for him in a trade, so the sooner he gets back on the court the better.

Stephen Curry (hand) probable

Draymond Green (calf) OUT

Moses Moody (knee) questionable

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Gary Payton II (back) questionable

Curry and Thompson are likely to go, with the former really needing to break out of a shooting slump. Moody is questionable, as is Payton. Look for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to be potential DFS options for Golden State.