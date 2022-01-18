NFL playoff odds: How Divisional round odds have moved overnight

The NFL wrapped up its first round of playoff action Monday evening and it was a fitting close. The Rams crushed the Cardinals, wrapping up a weekend that saw four teams win by double digits and only one underdog cover. The 49ers upset the Cowboys, but otherwise chalk prevailed in the Wild Card round.

The first Divisional round game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22nd and the final game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. We posted opening odds Sunday and Monday, and we’re starting to see some movement.

The Saturday point spreads have each moved half a point, but otherwise we haven’t seen much movement there. The biggest movement has come in two point totals. 49ers-Packers dropped from 49.0 to 47.5 and Bills-Chiefs shot up from 52.5 to 55. The former is likely due to some concerns around the weather and the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo could be limited by a shoulder sprain on top of his thumb sprain. The latter is likely due to the monster performances we saw from both offenses last weekend. That number is mighty high and eventually will draw in some under betting.

Here’s our full list of opening and current odds for the Divisional round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Packers -5.5

Opening point total: 49.0

Opening moneyline: Packers -225, 49ers +185

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point spread: Packers -6

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point total: 47.5

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. moneyline: Packers -260, 49ers +210

Opening point spread: Titans -3

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -150, Bengals +130

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point spread: Titans -3.5

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point total: 47

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. moneyline: Titans -190, Bengals +160

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening point total: 52.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Bills +115

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point total: 55

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. moneyline: Chiefs -130, Bills +110

Opening point spread: Bucs -3

Opening point total: 48.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -150, Rams +130

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point spread: Bucs -3

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. point total: 48.5

Tuesday 10:15 a.m. moneyline: Bucs -150, Rams +130

