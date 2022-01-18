Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 American Express

A full PGA Tour field will play across three courses in Southern California, all with each player being paired with an amateur, in the 2022 American Express at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, California.

A year ago, Si-Woo Kim won the tournament by one shot over Patrick Cantlay. This year Jon Rahm (+500) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s followed by Cantlay (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), and Sung-Jae Im (+1800). The defending champ Kim is +5000 to repeat.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. General coverage of the tournament will air on the Golf Channel each day from 3 to 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have coverage spanning four different feeds, available to watch with ESPN+. A full schedule of PGA Tour Live coverage

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the American Express tournament on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the duos of Jimmy Walker and Patton Kizzire, Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch, and Matthew Wolff and Gary Woodland.