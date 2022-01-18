 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 American Express

The American Express tees off at 11:40 a.m. ET on Thursday in La Quinta California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays an approach shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A full PGA Tour field will play across three courses in Southern California, all with each player being paired with an amateur, in the 2022 American Express at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, California.

A year ago, Si-Woo Kim won the tournament by one shot over Patrick Cantlay. This year Jon Rahm (+500) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s followed by Cantlay (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), and Sung-Jae Im (+1800). The defending champ Kim is +5000 to repeat.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. General coverage of the tournament will air on the Golf Channel each day from 3 to 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, PGA Tour Live will have coverage spanning four different feeds, available to watch with ESPN+. A full schedule of PGA Tour Live coverage

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the American Express tournament on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the duos of Jimmy Walker and Patton Kizzire, Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch, and Matthew Wolff and Gary Woodland.

2022 American Express, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Course Tee Golfer Golfer
11:40 AM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Kevin Streelman Adam Long
11:40 AM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Adam Hadwin Alex Noren
11:50 AM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Jon Rahm Tony Finau
11:50 AM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Graeme McDowell Francesco Molinari
12:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Carlos Ortiz John Pak
12:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Taylor Moore Alex Smalley
12:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Harold Varner III Will Zalatoris
12:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Nick Watney
12:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Phil Mickelson Rickie Fowler
12:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Zach Johnson Brandt Snedeker
12:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Vince Whaley Trey Mullinax
12:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Lee Hodges Paul Barjon
12:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Harry Higgs Pat Perez
12:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Scott Piercy Rory Sabbatini
12:50 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Bill Haas Jonathan Byrd
12:50 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Cameron Tringale Wyndham Clark
1:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Patrick Reed
1:00 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Lucas Glover
1:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Chan Kim
1:10 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Adam Svensson Ben Kohles
1:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Kevin Chappell Chez Reavie
1:20 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Russell Knox Anirban Lahiri
1:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Patrick Cantlay Scottie Scheffler
1:30 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Cameron Champ Sebastián Muñoz
1:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #1 Cameron Young Davis Riley
1:40 PM La Quinta CC Tee #10 Aaron Rai Mark Wilson
11:40 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Doug Ghim J.J. Spaun
11:40 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo Jhonattan Vegas
11:50 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Richy Werenski Sung Kang
11:50 AM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Jason Day Justin Rose
12:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Dylan Wu Dawie van der Walt
12:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Hayden Buckley Taylor Pendrith
12:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Brian Stuard Hank Lebioda
12:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Bronson Burgoon Denny McCarthy
12:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Nick Taylor Andrew Putnam
12:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 J.T. Poston Dylan Frittelli
12:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Curtis Thompson Stephen Stallings Jr.
12:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Brett Drewitt David Lipsky
12:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Danny Lee John Huh
12:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Peter Malnati Brice Garnett
12:50 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Adam Schenk Tom Hoge
12:50 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Brian Harman Camilo Villegas
1:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Seamus Power Kevin Tway
1:00 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Corey Conners Lanto Griffin
1:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Scott Gutschewski Michael Gligic
1:10 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Luke List Brendan Steele
1:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Ryan Moore Doc Redman
1:20 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Russell Henley Chris Kirk
1:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Luke Donald C.T. Pan
1:30 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Sungjae Im Abraham Ancer
1:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #1 Joshua Creel T.J. Vogel
1:40 PM Nicklaus Course Tee #10 Chad Ramey Greyson Sigg
11:40 AM Dye Course Tee #1 Peter Uihlein Patrick Rodgers
11:40 AM Dye Course Tee #10 Jonas Blixt Chris Stroud
11:50 AM Dye Course Tee #1 Davis Love III Brendon Todd
11:50 AM Dye Course Tee #10 Nate Lashley Wesley Bryan
12:00 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Joseph Bramlett Brandon Wu
12:00 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Austin Smotherman
12:10 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Jason Dufner Roger Sloan
12:10 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Tyler McCumber Sam Ryder
12:20 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Jimmy Walker Patton Kizzire
12:20 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Brian Gay Robert Streb
12:30 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Seth Reeves Justin Lower
12:30 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Andrew Novak James Hart du Preez
12:40 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings
12:40 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Seung-Yul Noh Austin Cook
12:50 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Andrew Landry Jim Herman
12:50 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Brandon Hagy Troy Merritt
1:00 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Charles Howell III Talor Gooch
1:00 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Michael Thompson Martin Trainer
1:10 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Sepp Straka Matthew NeSmith
1:10 PM Dye Course Tee #10 David Skinns Callum Tarren
1:20 PM Dye Course Tee #1 James Hahn Chesson Hadley
1:20 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Henrik Norlander Kramer Hickok
1:30 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Matthew Wolff Gary Woodland
1:30 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Tyler Duncan K.H. Lee
1:40 PM Dye Course Tee #1 Nick Hardy Max McGreevy
1:40 PM Dye Course Tee #10 Kurt Kitayama Kyle Mendoza

