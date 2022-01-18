Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 American Express

A full PGA Tour field will play across three courses in Southern California, all with each player being paired with an amateur, in the 2022 American Express at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in Palm Springs, California.
A year ago, Si-Woo Kim won the tournament by one shot over Patrick Cantlay. This year Jon Rahm (+500) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and he’s followed by Cantlay (+900), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), and Sung-Jae Im (+1800). The defending champ Kim is +5000 to repeat.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. General coverage of the tournament will air on the Golf Channel each day from 3 to 7 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the American Express tournament on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the duos of Jimmy Walker and Patton Kizzire, Charles Howell III and Talor Gooch, and Matthew Wolff and Gary Woodland.
2022 American Express, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer
|Golfer
|11:40 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Kevin Streelman
|Adam Long
|11:40 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Alex Noren
|11:50 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Jon Rahm
|Tony Finau
|11:50 AM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Graeme McDowell
|Francesco Molinari
|12:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|John Pak
|12:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|12:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Harold Varner III
|Will Zalatoris
|12:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Nick Watney
|12:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Phil Mickelson
|Rickie Fowler
|12:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Zach Johnson
|Brandt Snedeker
|12:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Vince Whaley
|Trey Mullinax
|12:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Lee Hodges
|Paul Barjon
|12:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Harry Higgs
|Pat Perez
|12:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Rory Sabbatini
|12:50 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Jonathan Byrd
|12:50 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Cameron Tringale
|Wyndham Clark
|1:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Patrick Reed
|1:00 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Hudson Swafford
|Lucas Glover
|1:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Sahith Theegala
|Chan Kim
|1:10 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Ben Kohles
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Kevin Chappell
|Chez Reavie
|1:20 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Anirban Lahiri
|1:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Patrick Cantlay
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:30 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #1
|Cameron Young
|Davis Riley
|1:40 PM
|La Quinta CC
|Tee #10
|Aaron Rai
|Mark Wilson
|11:40 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Doug Ghim
|J.J. Spaun
|11:40 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11:50 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Sung Kang
|11:50 AM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Jason Day
|Justin Rose
|12:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Dylan Wu
|Dawie van der Walt
|12:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Hayden Buckley
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Hank Lebioda
|12:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Bronson Burgoon
|Denny McCarthy
|12:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Andrew Putnam
|12:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Curtis Thompson
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|12:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Brett Drewitt
|David Lipsky
|12:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Danny Lee
|John Huh
|12:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Peter Malnati
|Brice Garnett
|12:50 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Adam Schenk
|Tom Hoge
|12:50 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Brian Harman
|Camilo Villegas
|1:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Kevin Tway
|1:00 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Corey Conners
|Lanto Griffin
|1:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Scott Gutschewski
|Michael Gligic
|1:10 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Brendan Steele
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Doc Redman
|1:20 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Chris Kirk
|1:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Luke Donald
|C.T. Pan
|1:30 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Sungjae Im
|Abraham Ancer
|1:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #1
|Joshua Creel
|T.J. Vogel
|1:40 PM
|Nicklaus Course
|Tee #10
|Chad Ramey
|Greyson Sigg
|11:40 AM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Peter Uihlein
|Patrick Rodgers
|11:40 AM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Jonas Blixt
|Chris Stroud
|11:50 AM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Davis Love III
|Brendon Todd
|11:50 AM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Nate Lashley
|Wesley Bryan
|12:00 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Brandon Wu
|12:00 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Jared Wolfe
|Austin Smotherman
|12:10 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Jason Dufner
|Roger Sloan
|12:10 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Tyler McCumber
|Sam Ryder
|12:20 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Jimmy Walker
|Patton Kizzire
|12:20 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Robert Streb
|12:30 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Justin Lower
|12:30 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|James Hart du Preez
|12:40 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Kelly Kraft
|Scott Stallings
|12:40 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Austin Cook
|12:50 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Andrew Landry
|Jim Herman
|12:50 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Brandon Hagy
|Troy Merritt
|1:00 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Charles Howell III
|Talor Gooch
|1:00 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Martin Trainer
|1:10 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Matthew NeSmith
|1:10 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|David Skinns
|Callum Tarren
|1:20 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Chesson Hadley
|1:20 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Henrik Norlander
|Kramer Hickok
|1:30 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Matthew Wolff
|Gary Woodland
|1:30 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Tyler Duncan
|K.H. Lee
|1:40 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #1
|Nick Hardy
|Max McGreevy
|1:40 PM
|Dye Course
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kyle Mendoza