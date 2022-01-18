 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rumors: Tyson denies report he’s in ‘advanced talks’ for $50M fight

We’ll get more Paul-Tyson rumors, but for now there’s nothing to them.

By David Fucillo
Former professional boxer Mike Tyson attends Celebration of Smiles Event hosted by Dionne Warwick on her 81st Birthday to benefit medical charity organization, Operation Smile and The Kind Music Academy on December 12, 2021 in Malibu, California. Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Rumors have been swirling for some time that Mike Tyson will fight one of the Paul brothers in an exhibition bout. Jake and Logan Paul have emerged as the face of celebrity boxing over the past two years and Tyson remains a major name even though he is retired. It only makes sense we’d get rumors of an eventual Tyson-Paul fight.

On Monday, The Sun reported that Tyson and Jake Paul had a verbal agreement for an exhibition bout that would be worth nearly $50 million. Tyson was quick to deny the report, directly addressing it on Twitter.

Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career. Most recently he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round of their December rematch. Paul won a split decision in their first bout in August.

Tyson is 50-6 with two no contests on his record. He last fought in November 2020, facing Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout that was scored a split draw. Prior to that he fought an exhibition bout against Corey Sanders in 2006. His last professional bout was a loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005 when he retired after six rounds.

