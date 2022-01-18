Rookie of the Year odds tracker: Evan Mobley still the favorite as All-Star break approaches

The 2021-22 NBA season is nearing the All-Star break and now is a good time to take an updated look at Rookie of the Year odds. Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green were initially tabbed as the preseason favorites as the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks but a lot has changed once the games started taking place.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes have taken over the conversation for the NBA’s best first-year player with their production and team success. The Cavaliers have shown they’re a playoff contender, while the Raptors will be in the mix for the play-in round at minimum.

Mobley is the frontrunner at -140 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The big man is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the 27-18 Cavaliers, who are 1.5 games out of the top spot in the Eastern conference. Mobley has managed to fit well with Cleveland’s other big men Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love, which has helped the team be successful.

Barnes was a questionable pick for the Raptors at No. 4 but has proved the doubters wrong. He’s averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while maintaining his defensive prowess. Barnes could eventually become a strong shooter, which would further elevate him in this race. He’s currently +300 as the Raptors continue to hover around .500.

NBA Rookie of the Year odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 18)

1. Evan Mobley (-140)

2. Scottie Barnes (+300)

3. Cade Cunningham (+550)

4. Franz Wagner (+900)

5. Josh Giddey (+1800)

6. Jalen Green (+3000)

7. Chris Duarte (+4000)

8. Alperen Sengun (+10000)

9. Jalen Suggs (+15000)

10. Davion Mitchell (+15000)

