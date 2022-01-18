Myles Turner has stress reaction in foot, will be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Indiana Pacers have not had the season they expected and as a result, a lot of their major contributors are on the trade block. The team is actively seeking a move for Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner with an eye to the future. A trade for Turner just became more difficult after the center suffered a stress reaction in his foot.

Myles Turner injury updates

The Pacers say Turner will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which is a significant timeline with regards to his trade value. There are reports Indiana is seeking at least a first-round pick and a promising young player or multiple first-round picks for Turner.

Fantasy basketball impact

This is a boost for Domantas Sabonis, who now takes over as the lead big man for the Pacers. Isaiah Jackson, who has proven he can be a great rim protector, will also get some run in the frontcourt.

Betting impact

The Pacers weren’t being backed heavily to win many games of late, so this likely doesn’t change much from a betting standpoint. Fading Indiana should continue to be the norm for those making wagers.