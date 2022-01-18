Bol Bol expected to be sidelined 8-12 weeks with foot surgery, trade to Pistons voided

The Denver Nuggets were unable to finalize the trade for Bol Bol with the Detroit Pistons due to an issue with the physical exam. Now, the big man is expected to miss 8-12 weeks with foot surgery per Shams Charania.

Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has decided to undergo surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bol’s trade to Detroit was voided last week because of issue with physical exam. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2022

The third-year big man has not panned out as expected for the Nuggets, who traded him to the Pistons this season in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Nets. Bol had a unique blend of height and skill coming into the league and was an intriguing prospect, but many had questions regarding his durability. Those questions are going to continue surfacing as Bol undergoes surgery.

The Nuggets will continue to rely on Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon in the frontcourt, with Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji playing a supporting role. Bol will look to rehab from his surgery and get back on the court at some point this season.