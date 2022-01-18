NBA DPOY odds tracker: Does Draymond Green’s injury open a window for Rudy Gobert?

Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert are at the top of the oddsmakers’ charts for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season. Gobert was the favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook in the preseason while Green was outside the top contenders. With Ben Simmons still not on the court and Myles Turner suffering a stress reaction in his foot, Green and Gobert are clearly the top contenders for this award as the All-Star break approaches.

Green’s recent injury has been re-assigned from a calf strain to a disc recovery. That likely means he’s out indefinitely, as herniated discs and nerve issues tend to linger and take longer to heal. That opens a window for Gobert to take the top spot after returning from the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 18)

1. Draymond Green (-110)

2. Rudy Gobert (+185)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+800)

4. Mikal Bridges (+2200)

5. Joel Embiid (+3000)

6. Evan Mobley (+3000)

7. Myles Turner (+5500)

8. Jarrett Allen (+5500)

9. Matisse Thybulle (+6000)

10. Deandre Ayton (+10000)

