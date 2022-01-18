Clippers intend to hold Paul George out beyond initial 3-4 week rest period with elbow injury

The Los Angeles Clippers intend to hold star forward Paul George out past the initial 3-4 week recovery period to see how his elbow heals, according to Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group. George has a torn UCL in his right elbow and tried to play through the injury before eventually deciding to shut things down.

Paul George injury updates

This latest update means George won’t make it back to the court any time soon. It also means the elbow is either not healing as expected or the Clippers believe George coming back risks re-injury at a time when the team doesn’t expect to compete for a championship.

Fantasy basketball impact

With George out, the Clippers have relied heavily on Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum and Terrace Mann. Expect all three to keep getting major minutes and take most of the shots, with Luke Kennard also getting in the mix once he returns from COVID-19 protocols.

Betting impact

The Clippers have been a feisty group and are 22-23 in the West right now, which is good for the 8th seed. They’ll be a play-in contender even if George doesn’t return but this update probably means bettors shouldn’t be expecting some late-season magic on Clippers future bets. From a day-to-day perspective, the Clippers can still be a good bet in certain matchups.