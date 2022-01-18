 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jazz place Donovan Mitchell in concussion protocols

Utah guard was injured in Monday night’s game vs. the Lakers.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol on Tuesday night. Mitchell sustained the injury before the second half of Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Chances are Mitchell won’t play against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. He scored just 13 points agains the Lakers on 6-of-19 shooting (0-of-8 from 3-point range).

Fantasy basketball impact

With Mitchell out, the Jazz have plenty of replacements in the back court. Mike Conley, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson should all see a bunch in minutes/usage. Ingles will most likely start in place of Mitchell at SG. Clarkson and Rudy Gay will be tasked with more scoring off the bench with the second unit. Conley is the more risky play, at least in DFS. He usually has his minutes monitored due to lingering hamstring injuries.

Ingles and Clarkson aren’t bad streaming options in season-long fantasy. Conley may also be available in shallow leagues. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale are worth considering as well in the short-term.

