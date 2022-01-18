Jazz place Donovan Mitchell in concussion protocols

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was placed into the NBA’s concussion protocol on Tuesday night. Mitchell sustained the injury before the second half of Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Chances are Mitchell won’t play against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. He scored just 13 points agains the Lakers on 6-of-19 shooting (0-of-8 from 3-point range).

Fantasy basketball impact

With Mitchell out, the Jazz have plenty of replacements in the back court. Mike Conley, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson should all see a bunch in minutes/usage. Ingles will most likely start in place of Mitchell at SG. Clarkson and Rudy Gay will be tasked with more scoring off the bench with the second unit. Conley is the more risky play, at least in DFS. He usually has his minutes monitored due to lingering hamstring injuries.

Ingles and Clarkson aren’t bad streaming options in season-long fantasy. Conley may also be available in shallow leagues. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale are worth considering as well in the short-term.