Florida State knocks off No. 6 Duke in overtime thriller

The Florida State Seminoles knocked off the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils 79-78 in an overtime thriller at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Tuesday night.

And the fans in the stands justifiably stormed the court to celebrate the first win for the Noles over Duke in six tries.

Point guard Caleb Mills started the contest 1-8 from the floor, but finished 5-17 for 18 points to lead all scorers for FSU. He also hit a massive three-pointer to swing the momentum in overtime, while RayQuan Evans added five assists and six points on the other side of the backcourt.

Florida State’s Malik Osborne was listed as doubtful in pregame injury reports, but his walking boot came off and he played a whopping 32 minutes despite not starting, and led all Seminoles with seven rebounds.

Wooden Award candidate and Duke freshman Paolo Banchero led all scorers and rebounders with 20 points and 12 boards, but the Blue Devils had 15 turnovers to just five for FSU. Duke was also manhandled on the offensive glass, allowing 19 offensive rebounds while grabbing just seven themselves.

Duke closed as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The overtime made a difference to total bettors, as the 23 points scored in the extra session blew past the pregame total of 146.