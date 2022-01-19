Xavier Pinson: Status of LSU point guard for game against Alabama on Wednesday

Update 6:40 p.m. Expect Eric Gaines to once against replace Pinson in the starting lineup at the 1 for the Tigers tonight.

LSU Tigers point guard Xavier Pinson will not be available once again for the Tigers tonight in their SEC matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU will be without Xavier Pinson again tonight against Alabama, source told @Stadium — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 19, 2022

A senior out of Simeon Academy in Chicago, Pinson has averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game this season. He hasn’t played since going down with a knee injury on January 8th against Tennessee while being helped off the court by trainers, missing games against Florida and Arkansas already.

Fortunately it was just an MCL strain according to head coach Will Wade, and he should return soon. But that won’t be tonight on the road against the Crimson Tide, who have lost three straight and are in desperate need of a win at home against the No. 13 Tigers.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a four-point underdog. The line opened with LSU a 2.5-point underdog, but that’s unlikely to move further in their direction now without their senior leader. The total sits at 148.5.