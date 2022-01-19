How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the January 19th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. Four matches are announced for the show and we’ll get some build towards next week’s Beach Break episode in Cleveland.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, January 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

For tonight’s show, CM Punk will be in action when going one-on-one with the “Chairman” Shawn Spears. Punk has been feuding with MJF for a while now and he’s going through each member of the Pinnacle before reaching the final boss. The wrestling legend defeated Wardlow last week despite taking five powerbombs.

We’re going to get a mixed tag team match tonight as Adam Cole will team up with AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to battle Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. The Elite and the Best Friends have been at odds for several weeks now and this will be the next chapter.

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has been in COVID-19 protocols for the past few weeks and has been off television. In the meantime, Sammy Guevara has been the interim champion in his place, defeating Dustin Rhodes at Battle of the Belts last Saturday. We’ll see what’s in store for Rhodes tonight.

Also on the show, Serena Deeb will face Skye Blue and Sting and Darby Allin will team up to battle the Acclaimed.