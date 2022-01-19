Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Rams-Bucs Divisional round game, what it means for NFL fantasy and betting

This weekend the Los Angeles Rams will travel across the country for their Sunday afternoon NFC Divisional round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they won’t be received by typical Florida weather.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Rams vs. Bucs matchup on Sunday

Forecast

Normally, even in the harshest part of winter for the rest of the nation, Tampa is still sunny and in the 70s. There’s always a week here or there where it gets ‘cold’ by Florida standards, where the highs dip into the 60s. That’s the case this weekend for the game.

The game is slated to kickoff at 3 p.m. Sunday and the temperature is projected to be in the low 60s with partially cloudy skies overhead. Sunset is looking like it’ll be around 6 p.m., so the majority of the game will be played in the sunlight, but temperatures could dip a bit once the sun goes down for the final quarter. The chances of rain are less than 10% and the wind is light, projected to be coming in at 5-10 miles per hour.

Fantasy/betting implications

This is about as ideal weather as you can get for a football game in late January. Nothing Mother Nature will throw at Tampa on Sunday afternoon should impact any sort of DFS play or potential bets you’re thinking of placing.

Just sit back, relax, watch the game and be jealous that you’re not in Florida.