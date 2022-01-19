13 LSU vs. Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 LSU Tigers dropped a spot in the AP Poll, and they will look to avoid consecutive losses when they head on the road for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

LSU (15-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a 65-58 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as the Tigers faded down the stretch. LSU was without Xavier Pinson for their second straight game, but he could be back on the floor as he recovers from a knee injury. The top-rated unit in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency is LSU, but they are outside the top 100 offensively.

Alabama (11-6, 2-3 SEC) will look to avoid their fourth straight loss, and they are coming off a two-point defeat 78-76 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are rated inside the top 10 offensively in KenPom with a defense that is rated outside the top 50. Jaden Shackelford is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points per game.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama

When: Wednesday, January 19th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -3.5

Total: 148

The Pick

Alabama -3.5

The Crimson Tide are starting to get desperate for wins, and they should bring their best effort in this spot, playing their first home game in more than a week. LSU will struggle to keep up with the Alabama offense, and that will be the difference in the Tide covering.

