No. 11 Villanova vs. Marquette: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats will go for their seventh consecutive win when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday night.

Villanova (13-4, 6-1 Big East) is coming off a 40-point win over the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday, allowing just 42 points. The Wildcats are rated No. 3 overall in the latest KenPom update, and they are better in adjusted offensive efficiency than on the defensive end. Collin Gillespie is the team’s leading scorer with 17.1 points per game.

Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) is on a hot streak with four straight wins including a one-point victory over the Seton Hall Pirates over the weekend. The Golden Eagles are rated just inside the top 50 overall in KenPom, and they do not rate well on the offensive end. Justin Lewis leads the team with 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.

How to watch Villanova vs. Marquette

When: Wednesday, January 19th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports mobile

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -12.5

Total: 140

The Pick

Villanova -12.5

This matchup will feature a pair of teams with opposite styles, and that’s going to benefit Villanova. The Wildcats rank No. 345 in possessions per game, and Marquette likes to speed things up as they rank No. 30 in that category. Villanova is the superior team offensively and defensively and when their possessions are maximized, they should pull away and cover this number.

