12 Kentucky vs. Texas A&M: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies will look to keep their winning streak going when they get together from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Kentucky (14-3, 4-1 SEC) won three consecutive games, and they are coming off a 107-79 home victory over the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend. The Wildcats are rated No. 5 overall in KenPom ratings with a top-five offense in adjusted efficiency and a defense that rates just outside the top 25. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the team with 16.5 points and 14.9 rebounds per game.

Texas A&M (15-2, 4-0 SEC) is one of two SEC teams still undefeated in conference play, and they are still outside the top 25 in the AP poll despite winning eight consecutive games. The Aggies are rated No. 59 overall in KenPom, and their biggest strength comes on the defensive end. Quenton Jackson is the team’s leading scorer with 12.9 points per game.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

When: Wednesday, January 19th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -7

Total: 143

The Pick

Kentucky -7

The Aggies have played an unusually weak schedule to this point of the season as they still have yet to play a team that was ranked at the time the game was played, and they’ll be in some trouble against Kentucky. Records are close to the same, but the Wildcats are a far better team on both ends of the floor and shouldn’t have much issue in covering this number.

