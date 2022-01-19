2 Auburn vs. Georgia: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers will take their 13-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC) is one of two undefeated SEC teams in conference play, and they are one double-overtime loss to the UConn Huskies away from being unbeaten overall. The Tigers rate No. 9 overall in KenPom with a slightly better defense in adjusted efficiency than offense. Jabari Smith is the team’s leading scorer with 16.1 points per game.

Georgia (5-12, 0-4 SEC) is the only team in the SEC that does not have a conference win to this point of the season, and they are expected to lose their seventh consecutive game on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs are rated outside the top 200 overall in KenPom, and they really struggle defensively, barely cracking the top 300 in adjusted efficiency.

How to watch Auburn vs. Georgia

When: Wednesday, January 19th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn Alabama

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -22

Total: 153.5

The Pick

Over 153.5

The combination of Georgia’s struggling defense and Auburn’s pace of play is why I’ll side with the over in this spot. The Bulldogs have one of the worst defenses in the country, and they’re going up against a team that likes to push the pace as Auburn ranks No. 18 in possessions per game. Tons of points will be scored, and the total should surpass 154.

