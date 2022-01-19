20 Xavier vs. DePaul: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 20 Xavier Musketeers will play the first of consecutive road games when they head out to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday night.

Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) bounced back from a loss to the Villanova Wildcats by beating the Creighton Bluejays at home on Saturday. The Musketeers are rated inside the top 20 in the latest KenPom update, and their offense rates slightly better than defense in adjusted efficiency. Nate Johnson is the team’s leading scorer with 12.3 points per game.

DePaul (10-6, 1-5 Big East) snapped a five-game winning streak and won their first game in nearly a month last Thursday with a 96-92 home win over the Seton Hall Pirates. The Blue Demons are still rated outside the top 100 in KenPom. Their top scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 21.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game but is recovering from a groin injury.

How to watch Xavier vs. DePaul

When: Wednesday, January 19th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -6.5

Total: 151

The Pick

Xavier -6.5

The Musketeers have a much better offense and defense in this matchup, and they will have a significant advantage in scoring against DePaul. It’s tough to imagine the Blue Devils hanging with Xavier for a full 40 minutes, and they should be able to pull away especially if DePaul’s top scorer is out or limited.

