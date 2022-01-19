NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Wednesday, January 19th

There are five Top 25 teams in action on Wednesday night, with the SEC having three matchups of ranked teams just in that league.

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats are rounding into form and they’ll face the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night in College Station. UK put a 107-79 beatdown on Tennessee last Saturday, and are the No. 1 team in America on the offensive glass, recovering 40.2% of their misses. The Aggies have won eight straight and are 4-0 in the SEC so far, but besides a win over Arkansas they’ve had a pretty easy slate.

Also this evening the No. 2 Auburn Tigers should immolate the Georgia Bulldogs in a game that starts at 9:00 p.m., but could be over by 9:15. Georgia is almost impossibly bad, having lost six in a row and sitting at 5-12, 0-4 in the SEC. They’re ranked 296th in adjusted defensive by KenPom, and are allowing opponents to shoot at an eFG of 52.6%.

The Tigers are 16-1, block more shots per possession than any other team, and are in the Top 20 both offensively and defensively. This could get ugly.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, January 19th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Basketball Top 25, Jan. 19 Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total Time Visitor Home TV Spread Total 7:00 PM #13 LSU Alabama ESPN2 Alabama -3.5 148.5 8:00 PM Marquette #11 Villanova CBSSN Villanova -12.5 140 8:30 PM #12 Kentucky Texas A&M SECN Kentucky -7 143 9:00 PM Georgia #2 Auburn ESPNU Auburn -22 153.5 9:00 PM #20 Xavier DePaul FS1 Xavier -6.5 151

