Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 19

We have a mega 13-game slate in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Gabe Vincent over 2.5 threes (-105)

The 25-year-old guard has provided a spark off the bench for the Heat this season and has helped them become one of the top three-point shooting teams in the NBA. Vincent is only averaging 8.7 points per game, but is shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range this season.

The 6-foot-3 point guard has a favorable matchup tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are allowing teams to shoot 37.5% from behind the arc this season and 38.2% on the road. Vincent has made more than 2.5 threes in seven out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 home games.

Dejounte Murray over 8.5 rebounds (+100)

Anytime you see a Murray prop for plus-money, you have to make a move on it quickly before the price flips to minus money. The dynamic triple-threat point guard is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season and grabbed eight rebounds in the Spurs’ first meeting against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 25-year-old point guard has gone over 8.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and just had eight rebounds in the Spurs’ last game against the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder are giving up 56.4 rebounds per game this season, which is good for 29th in the NBA.

Miles Bridges over 7.5 rebounds (+105)

Bridges is coming off of his best performances this season with 38 points and 12 rebounds on Monday against the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old has played outstanding hoops this season and is making claim for Most Improved Player of the Year.

The Hornets will be looking for Bridges to be a factor scoring, but also on the boards. The former Michigan State standout is averaging 7.3 rebounds per game. He has gone over 7.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 road games. The Celtics are allowing 53 rebounds per game to opponents this season.

