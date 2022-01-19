NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 19

We have 13 games on tap for Wednesday’s NBA schedule and that’s plenty of opportunities to score big on value picks in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,900

Adams continues to be a strong value option in DFS and that will be the case tonight when the Grizzlies travel up to Milwaukee to face the Bucks.

He’s putting up an average of 25.5 fantasy points per game and he’s doing so without producing much on the scoring end. He earned 29 FP in Monday’s win over the Bulls, putting up 10 rebounds, six assists, and just two points in the process. Expect him to have another solid night even when banging up against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,500

Vincent has already been a solid contributor in the Heat’s surge to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and he’ll have a huge opportunity tonight against the Trail Blazers.

Both Kyle Lowry (personal) and Tyler Herro (protocols) have been declared out of tonight’s matchup, opening the door for Vincent to get more minutes and make a larger impact. He logged a start against the Raptors on Monday, clocking in 23.5 fantasy points in just 27 minutes of action. He’ll be sure to see a spike in numbers with an expanded role.

Hunter dropped 20 points and nine rebounds in Monday’s win over Milwaukee, earning 35.75 fantasy points in the process. It was his second 30+ point performance in three games and has been a positive contributor for the Hawks since returning from injury a week ago. Go ahead and nab him for your lineup when they host the Timberwolves tonight.