Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards face off Wednesday as both teams hope to elevate their play heading into the All-Star break. The Nets have to navigate life without Kevin Durant for a bit, while the Wizards try to get back into the playoff mix in the Eastern conference.

The Wizards are a 1.5-point favorites against the spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.5.

Nets vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Brooklyn +1.5

The Nets will look to get back into the win column tonight after losing by seven points to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to open up their four-game road trip. Brooklyn will not have Kevin Durant, who is out for 4-6 weeks due to a sprained MCL. Therefore, it will be up to James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who combined for 49 of the Nets’ 107 points against the Cavs.

The last time these two teams played on Oct. 25, the Nets defeated the Wizards 104-90 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 2-9 against the spread in their last 11 games, but 3-2 ATS when they are the road underdogs. However, the Nets are 8-6-1 ATS after a loss this season and 11-9 ATS on the road.

The Wizards have won four out of their last five games, which includes a 117-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon. Washington is in the midst of an eight-game home stand, where they are currently 3-1 through four games. However, the Wizards are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. Washington is also 6-7 ATS this season when they are the home favorite and 7-14 ATS when they are the favorite. Based on their depth, Washington should win this game. But I think Harden and Irving steal a win on the road.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

The last time these two teams played each other, the total points scored were 194. I don’t think we see a low scoring game tonight, despite no Durant on the floor. Brooklyn is 20-23 when it comes to the over this season. As for Washington, the total has gone over in nine of their last 13 games. Both teams should easily hit the 100/110-point threshold, but it will still be under the total.

