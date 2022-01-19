Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets meet the Boston Celtics Wednesday in a matchup of two teams hoping to create some momentum in the middle of the Eastern conference. The Hornets desperately need to avoid the play-in tournament after what happened last year, while the Celtics will have to deal with trade rumors if things keep going at a .500 pace.

Boston is a 3.5-point favorite against the spread per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 219.5.

Hornets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +3.5

The Hornets enter tonight’s game against the Celtics winners of four out of their last five games. Charlotte defeated the New York Knicks 97-87 on Monday afternoon and have won their last two road games. The Hornets are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games.

In their last two road wins over the Sixers and Knicks, Charlotte held both teams under 100 points. The Hornets are 10-12 ATS when they are listed as road underdogs and 13-13 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Celtics, the last time they played the Hornets, they won 140-129 in overtime back in October. Boston has played well as of late, winning four out of their last five games. The Celtics have won four-straight at TD Garden by an average of 10.3 points per game. Boston is 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games, but 6-1 straight up in their last seven home games. The Celtics are also 8-12 ATS when they are listed as the home favorite and 10-13 ATS at home this season.

Over/Under: Over 220

When these two teams played in October, the total points scored were 269. Now granted, the game went into overtime, so if we take away those points, the total was 244. The total has gone under in four of Charlotte’s last five games. Meanwhile, the total has gone over in six of Boston’s last eight games against teams from the East. Neither team should have an issue scoring the basketball and should be able to hit this total.

