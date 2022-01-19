Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls face off Wednesday in a contest featuring two of the top teams in the East. Both the Cavaliers and Bulls are at the top of the standings and seem like legitimate contenders in the postseason. This will be a nice measuring stick for both squads, even with Chicago missing Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

Cleveland (27-18) is riding an NBA-best five-game winning streak and emerged victorious in a 114-107 home win over the Nets on Monday. Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen put up double-doubles in this contest, Garland with 22 points and 12 assists and Allen with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago (27-15) is on a four-game losing streak as it continues to manage without LaVine and Ball. The Bulls were bested by the Grizzlies in a 119-106 loss on Monday, a game where DeMar DeRozan led with 24 points and five assists.

Cleveland enters the game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3

The Cavaliers’ recent wins have come against either teams who were below .500 or teams who weren’t at full strength, and that’s once again the case when facing the Bulls on the road. Chicago is 13-8 against the spread at home this season but Cleveland should be able to handle business against another wounded opponent.

Over/Under: Under 215

The total comes down to who you think will gain the upperhand as the Bulls have played in games that have almost exclusively gone over 215 as of late while its been the exact opposite for the Cavs. Cleveland should be able to dictate the pace of this matchup with the weight once again resting on the shoulders of DeRozan to produce. Take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.