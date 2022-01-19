Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday in a matchup of two teams who believe they are Finals contenders this season. The Grizzlies will be without breakout star Desmond Bane, while Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday is questionable with an ankle injury.

Memphis (31-15) bounced back on Monday with a 119-106 victory over the Bulls during its annual MLK Day home game. Both Ja Morant and the aforementioned Bane powered the Grizzlies with 25 points apiece in the win.

Milwaukee (27-19) dropped its second straight game on Monday, falling 121-114 to the Hawks on the road. The Bucks held a 12-point lead at the half but let it slip away down the stretch as Atlanta picked up a much-needed home victory in the Eastern Conference Finals rematch. Khris Middleton led with 34 points and seven rebounds while Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total has been set at 229.5.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +6.5

Memphis will have to adjust without Bane for tonight’s matchup but should be able to cover here. The Grizzlies are 10-4 against the spread as a road underdog this season and will make things uncomfortable for the defending champs.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Milwaukee has been one of the more under-friendly teams in the league this season and that’s especially rung true at home. The Bucks will try to muck things up for Morant and company on the defensive end, making the under a favorable option here.

