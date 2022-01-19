Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets both have powered through significant injuries this season, so the battle now is to maintain positioning in the event there’s some good news on the health front. These are not the same teams that met in the 2020 Orlando bubble, but both believe they are championship-caliber units when fully intact.

The Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 213.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -8.5

When these two teams played last week in Los Angeles, it was a defensive struggle as the Clippers prevailed with a 87-85 win. But since that win, the Clippers lost two straight road games and picked up a 139-133 home win against the Pacers on Monday. In that game, all five starters for Los Angeles scored in double figures with Nic Batum leading the way with 32 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3pt). The Clippers as a team shot 54.9% from the field and 50% from three-point range.

Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games and 4-6 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season. The Clippers are also 8-10 ATS away from Crypto.com Arena this season.

The Nuggets have gone 2-1 in their last three games, with their lone defeat coming against the Utah Jazz last weekend. Denver is 7-7 ATS when they are home favorites this season, but 9-10 ATS when they are playing at home this season. The Clippers have not been great away from home this season and the Nuggets have been solid for what its worth at home. It is a robust spread, but I’ll trust the team that is 11-8 at home this season.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

The total has gone under in five of the Clippers’ last seven games this season. As for the Nuggets, the total has gone over in eight out of their last 10 home games. Denver is 22-20 when it comes to overs this season, while the Clippers’ over record is 19-26.

