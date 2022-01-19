Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Lakers on Wednesday

We have a midweek showdown at Crypto.com Arena tonight as the Indiana Pacers continue its west coast road trip when meeting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles (22-22) inched back to .500 on Monday when taking down the Jazz for a 101-95 victory. You’ve probably seen the highlight of Russell Westbrook posterizing Rudy Gobert numerous times by now and that overshadowed the Lakers holding Utah to just 36.9% shooting for the evening. LeBron James put up 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the win.

Indiana (15-29) is riding another four-game losing streak and got clipped by the Clippers in a 139-133 loss on Monday. It was unfortunate for the Pacers considering that it was their second-highest scoring output of the season, allowing the Clippers to shoot 54.9% from the field. Caris LeVert 26 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Los Angeles enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 225.

Pacers vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pacers +5.5

All of the against the spread trends suggest the Pacers covering here. Indiana is 8-5 ATS as a road underdog this season while L.A. is 8-14 as a home favorite. The Lakers are also a league-worst 6-13 ATS when having an equal amount of rest as their opponents so take the points with the Pacers.

Over/Under: Under 225

Indiana drags games down when it’s a road underdog as the under has hit in seven of those 10 games. Monday’s showing against the Clippers was an outlier so hammer the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.