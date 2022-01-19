How the public is betting the Bengals vs. Titans in the AFC Divisional round

The No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will play the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans to kickoff off the Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon. The playoff game will be televised on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Bengals (10-7) defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 last week to begin Super Wild Card Weekend. The Titans (12-5) clinched the first seed in the AFC playoffs, thanks to a 28-25 win over the Houston Texans in the regular season finale.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to the game? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Bengals vs. Titans Divisional matchup at mid-week.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans: Point Spread

The Titans are 3.5-point favorites. 62% of handle is on the Titans to cover and 52% of total bets are on the Bengals to cover.

Is the public right?

It’s not surprising to see over 50% of the public placing their bets on the Bengals, especially with how they played at home last weekend. Cincinnati played well on the road this season with a 5-3 record. The Bengals are also 4-1 against the spread this season when they are road favorites.

The Titans are still getting the respect from the public with 62% of the handle. Tennessee is 7-2 at home during the regular season and have won three-straight at Nissan Stadium. The Titans could possibly be getting back Derrick Henry, which could end up making this line go up or have the bets sway back into their direction. Tennessee is 3-3 ATS when they are the home favorite this season and 6-3 ATS at home this season. However, I think with the way that the Bengals are playing, they can keep it within 3.5 points.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 47.0. 67% of handle and 66% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

For this total to hit, both teams need to score at least 24 points. The Bengals are averaging 26.1 points per game in their last five games and 26.3 points per game on the road. If Joe Burrow can get protection like he did last week, then he shouldn’t have any issues finding his receivers and tight end. The Titans are averaging 23 points per game in their last five games and 23.2 points per game at home this season. If both teams’ defenses show up, then the total will go under.

Moneyline

The Titans are -190 favorites while the Bengals are +160 underdogs. 67% of handle and 61% of total bets are on the Bengals to win.

Is the public right?

After their performance last week combined with how the played down the stretch, there is a lot of support behind the Bengals to win on Saturday. However, do not sleep on the Titans, who have the second-best run defense heading into the postseason (84.6 yards per game). If they can slow down Joe Mixon and generate pressure on Burrow, then they have a shot to win. But it all comes down to the play of Titans veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has been shaky down the stretch. I’m going to go against the public and say that the Titans win to go to the AFC title game.

