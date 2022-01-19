How the public is betting the 49ers vs. Packers in the NFC Divisional round

Playoff football returns to Lambeau Field this weekend as the Green Bay Packers welcome in the San Francisco 49ers to Wisconsin for what should be a frigid NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to the game? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the 49ers-Packers Divisional matchup at mid-week.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Packers: Point Spread

The Packers are 6-point favorites. 75% of handle and 72% of total bets are on the Packers to cover.

Is the public right?

The 49ers defense has been playing well lately, giving up more than 20 points in just one of its last four contests and limited a potent Cowboys offense to just 17 points last weekend. Still, this Packers offense is a different animal with perrenial MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers under center.

Green Bay is scoring over 26 points per game and will have a major home field advantage in this one. Of all 17 games the Packers have won all but five of their 13 victories by well over six points too. Though the last time these teams faced off, in Week 3, Green Bay won by just two points. Still, this is a much-improved unit since then, expect them to cover.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 47.5. 51% of handle and 65% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

The last time these teams played each other the total hit 58 points. That’s over a 10 point difference from where the total is currently sitting. Even though the San Francisco defense has gotten much better, so has the Packers offense, scoring over 30 points in six of its final seven games.

The over should hit here.

Moneyline

The Packers are -255 favorites while the 49ers are +205 underdogs. 77% of handle and 76% of total bets are on the Packers to win.

Is the public right?

The Packers beat the Niners once already this season despite having to hit the road early in the season. With San Francisco coming to them off of a bye week into the frozen tundra that is Lambeau Field, it should be much easier for the NFC North champions.

Green Bay should cruise to a spot in the NFC title game.

