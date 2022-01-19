How the public is betting the Rams vs. Bucs in the NFC Divisional round

The Los Angeles Rams cruised to an easy win in the NFC Wild Card Round and now get the honor of traveling across the country to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. So, where are sports bettors going as we get closer to the game? Let’s take a look at betting splits for the Rams-Bucs Divisional matchup at mid-week.

All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Bucs: Point Spread

The Bucs are 3-point favorites. 55% of handle is on the Rams to cover and 52% of total bets are on the Bucs to cover.

Is the public right?

The public is right in the idea that this is a pretty evenly matched game and there’s clearly no consensus in either direction. Both interior defensive lines are absolute monsters at the point of attack and both have high-flying offenses that can score a lot of points.

The Rams did a lot of its damage in the Wild Card round on the ground, but they’ll need to find another way against a Bucs run-stuffing group that’s arguably the best in the NFL at limiting the ground game. But they have the ability to, with Matthew Stafford at QB and a ton of skill around him to the outside.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 48.5. 77% of handle and 79% of total bets are on the over/under.

Is the public right?

Yeah, the public is right on here. The over should hit relatively easily. Tampa’s offense is ranked 2nd in the NFL and has the MVP front-runner, Tom Brady, under center. The Bucs have put up over 30 points in 11 of their 18 games so far this season, so they should be able to get well on the way to the over on their own. LA has the seventh-best offense in the league and seemed to really hit their stride in the Wild Card game, putting up 34 points against an 11-win Arizona team.

Moneyline

The Bucs are -150 favorites while the Rams are +130 underdogs. 66% of handle and 62% of total bets are on the Rams to win.

Is the public right?

It’s a bit surprising to see just how much of the money in this one is on the underdog that has to travel across the country to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions. Still, it’s not without reason. The Rams have constantly shown this season that they’re gunning for the Lombardi trophy and have added several key pieces throughout this season. Odell Beckham Jr.and Von Miller to pair with Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald respectively makes it tough for any team to stop LA on either side of the ball.

The public is right here, the Rams should win a close one.

