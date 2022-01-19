Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James, Jrue Holiday headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 19

Wednesday’s NBA slate features a whopping 13 games, which means there’s a long injury report to go along with that. The league is still putting players and coaches in health and safety protocols, although that number is far less than it was a month ago. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: January 19

Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) questionable

The Magic have missed Carter Jr’s consistency in the frontcourt. Look for Mo Bamba and Mo Wagner as potential DFS options if Carter Jr. is ruled out.

Danny Green (hip) OUT

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT

Green and Thybulle are both out, so Seth Curry, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz have some additional value in fantasy and DFS lineups for Wednesday’s game.

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

Paul Millsap (personal) OUT

Claxton has missed some games already with his hamstring, while Millsap is out. If Claxton is ruled out, look for LaMarcus Aldridge and Day’Ron Sharpe to absorb the frontcourt minutes.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT

Clint Capela (ankle) OUT

With Bogdanovic and Capela out, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins are the big fantasy and DFS plays for this Hawks team Wednesday.

Kelly Oubre (conditioning) questionable

LaMelo Ball (illness) expected to play

Ball missed Monday’s game with an illness, even though he was technically available to play. Oubre is questionable due to conditioning, so look for Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward in fantasy and DFS contests.

Marcus Smart (protocols) TBD

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) questionable

Smart is likely out, while Nesmith is questionable. Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard are strong value plays Wednesday.

Norman Powell (conditioning) doubtful

Powell is doubtful, which means Nassir Little and Robert Covington are good plays for Wednesday’s slate.

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Tyler Herro probably sees an expanded playmaking role here and is a great fantasy and DFS play. Gabe Vincent will also see some minutes at the point guard spot and becomes a potential lineup option.

Alex Caruso (conditioning) probable

Zach LaVine (knee) OUT

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Caruso is probable and likely gets elevated into fantasy/DFS consideration with Chicago’s other injuries. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu remain the top backcourt options with Ball and LaVine out.

Desmond Bane (protocols) OUT

Kyle Anderson (protocols) OUT

Bane and Anderson hit protocols Tuesday. With Dillon Brooks still out, look for De’Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams are possible replacement options for the Grizzlies.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) questionable

Holiday has been dealing with this problem for a while now. If he doesn’t go, Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen are the primary beneficiaries.

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) questionable

Trent Jr. is questionable to play. His status will directly affect Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable

With Kleber questionable, look for Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell to get some additional run Wednesday night for the Mavs.

There are no notable injuries for either team.

Donovan Mitchell (concussion) OUT

Mitchell was ruled out after being diagnosed with a concussion Tuesday. Jordan Clarkson will probably get the start, while Royce O’Neal and Joe Ingles might take on additional minutes.

Luke Kennard (conditioning) questionable

Kennard is finally out of the protocols, but now his status comes down to conditioning. Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum and Terrace Mann are still the best fantasy/DFS plays on LA’s roster.

Tyrese Haliburton (protocols) TBD

With Haliburton likely out, look for De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell to be the team’s primary ballhandlers.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable

If Brogdon is unable to play, Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte likely pick up the slack in the backcourt. Both are solid fantasy and DFS plays.

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

Carmelo Anthony (back) questionable

Dwight Howard (knee) probable

James will play and Howard is probable. Anthony hasn’t been up to it the past few games, so Trevor Ariza, Avery Bradley and Malik Monk could continue to see more touches on the perimeter if he sits out again.