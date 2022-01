Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb will return to the lineup for their Divisional round game against the 49ers this weekend, per Ian Rapoport. Cobb had core muscle surgery seven weeks ago and is ready to get back on the field according to head coach Matt Lefleur.

Fantasy football implications

Cobb can be a good target for his friend Aaron Rodgers, but it is always hard to know how targets will be distributed after Davante Adams gets his.