Breshad Perriman not practicing on Wednesday for Divisional round

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman has been dealing with a hip issue, but was able to play in last week’s Wild Card round. He’ll start this week as being considered a non participant in the Buccaneers’ estimated Wednesday practice for the Divisional round, per Greg Auman.

Unless he had a setback that we have yet to learn about, Perriman is probably just getting rest for his hip and will return to practice this week before their matchup with the Rams. Perriman hasn’t seen a big workload, as targets are getting spread out after Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski get theirs.

Fantasy football implications

Perriman is a starter and has fantasy and DFS upside in the Buccaneers offense, but he’s yet to see many targets in his return to Tampa Bay. He will not be a safe play, but he needs to be on your list of possible GPP plays for this weekend.