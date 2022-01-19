Clyde Edwards-Helaire practices on Wednesday for Divisional round

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire participated in practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year weapon out of LSU has been dealing with a shoulder injury and head coach Andy Reid indicated that his status for Sunday’s game will depend on how well he moves around on Thursday.

CEH has been sidelined for the last three weeks due to the shoulder injury, missing the final two weeks of the regular season and Sunday’s 42-21 beatdown of the Steelers in the Wild Card round. The running back was hampered by injuries this season, appearing in just 10 games and rushing for 517 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a pair of receiving touchdowns to his stat line.

Fantasy football implications

Even if CEH is good to go, the Chiefs might employ a committee for Sunday to take the load off his shoulders. That means carries for both Darrel Williams (also dealing with injury) and Jerick McKinnon, devaluing all three in DFS.