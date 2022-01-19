Darrel Williams not practicing on Wednesday for Divisional round

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday afternoon that running back Darrel Williams did not practice due to a toe injury, per Matt McMullen. Williams has been battling a toe injury over the last couple of weeks, but still played in last week’s playoff game.

Fantasy football implications

Williams only played eight snaps in last weekend’s playoff win over the Steelers. Therefore, the Chiefs decided to lean on veteran Jerick McKinnon, who turned back the clock to his days with the Minnesota Vikings. The 29-year-old running back had 61 yards on 12 carries, along with six receptions (six targets) for 81 yards and a touchdown.

If Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are limited or cannot play, we should expect to see McKinnon starting on Sunday evening against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills did a good job of shutting down the Patriots’ offense, but the Chiefs’ offense looked like its back to normal after their performance last week.