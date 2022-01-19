Tyler Herro enters health and safety protocols

The Miami Heat have placed Tyler Herro in the league’s health and safety protocols, ruling him out for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is certainly a blow to the Heat, who entered Wednesday tied with the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has been rolling as of late, winning seven of its last 10 contests while recently seeing the returns of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo from the injury list.

Herro himself has been playing well as of late. The third-year guard out of Kentucky has experienced a resurgence after a somewhat disappointing sophomore campaign last season, averaging roughly 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game this season. He’s contributed heavily to this recent Heat surge, highlighted by a 33-point performance against the Suns on January 8.

Per NBA protocols, Herro’s isolation will only be six days should he be asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. The Heat travels to Atlanta on Friday before returning home to host the Lakers on Sunday, the Knicks next Wednesday, and the Clippers next Friday.