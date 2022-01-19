 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Javon Freeman-Liberty: Status of DePaul guard for game against Xavier Wednesday

We take a look at what it means for the Blue Demons below.

By Collin Sherwin
DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DePaul Blue Demons leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty has been ruled out of tonight’s Big East contest against No. 20 Xavier with a groin injury according to reports.

Freeman-Liberty is the do-everything guard for the team from Chicago, averaging a Big East high 21.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, as well as 5.6 assists per contest. The impact he has on the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) is as much as any single player in America has on their team. He also averages 35 minutes per contest to lead his team.

Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) is in the Top 35 both offensively and defensively according to KenPom.com, and should be in for a much easier test without one of the better players in the conference against them on Wednesday night.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Blue Demons are listed as an 9.5-point underdog, which is a big movement in just about 15 minutes. The line opened with DePaul a 7-point underdog but had moved to eight in early trading, and the current total sits at 149.

More From DraftKings Nation