Tottenham Hotspur breaks Leicester City hearts at King Power in extra time

One of the fantastic finishes of the Premier League season today saw two goals in extra-extra-extra time.

By Collin Sherwin
Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The King Power Stadium on January 19, 2022 in Leicester, England. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It was the finish of the season in the English Premier League happened on Wednesday night at the King Power Stadium, as a full brace from Steven Bergwijn at the death gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-2 win over Leicester City in the most dramatic fashion.

It’s an unforgettable moment for the London club, and pure heartbreak for the home side who are still fighting for a potential European place for next season. The massive six-point swing in 120 seconds might be pointed to as a big factor for both sides at the end of the season.

With the win Spurs move to fifth place in the table, and hold a full three matches in hand on most of those teams above them. Having just reached their halfway point of the EPL season today, the Champions League is certainly in range. And while a Europa League spot is likely the ceiling for the Foxes this year, if the fall short they’ll point to January 19th as to why.

Only in the EPL.

