Tottenham Hotspur breaks Leicester City hearts at King Power in extra time

It was the finish of the season in the English Premier League happened on Wednesday night at the King Power Stadium, as a full brace from Steven Bergwijn at the death gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-2 win over Leicester City in the most dramatic fashion.

Steven Bergwijn scored TWO stoppage time goals to lift Tottenham past Leicester City, 3-2. Incredible.



‍♂️ 75': Comes off the bench

94': Receives a yellow card

⚽️ 95': Scores to make it 2-2

⚽️ 97': Scores to make it 3-2pic.twitter.com/W3YZ8KhAUK — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) January 19, 2022

It’s an unforgettable moment for the London club, and pure heartbreak for the home side who are still fighting for a potential European place for next season. The massive six-point swing in 120 seconds might be pointed to as a big factor for both sides at the end of the season.

With the win Spurs move to fifth place in the table, and hold a full three matches in hand on most of those teams above them. Having just reached their halfway point of the EPL season today, the Champions League is certainly in range. And while a Europa League spot is likely the ceiling for the Foxes this year, if the fall short they’ll point to January 19th as to why.

Only in the EPL.