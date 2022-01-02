 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AJ Brown start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of AJ Brown ahead of the Tennessee Titans Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

By Ryan Sanders
San Francisco 49ers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 16 saw the Tennessee Titans secure a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock in the dying seconds of the game. They improve to 10-5 on the season and currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, with just two games left to play in the regular season. They’ll face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

AJ Brown made his return as the Titans activated him off the IR list for Week 16, after missing three games with a chest injury. Brown picked right back up where he left off, catching 11 of his 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. His 16 targets marks a career high as he delighted fantasy managers who started him, bringing in 31.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. That ties his season-high fantasy output as he scored 31.5 PPR points back in Week 8 against the Colts. Brown’s season may have been interrupted with injury as fantasy managers feared he might not make a comeback, but it’s clear he remains one of the top wideouts in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

AJ Brown should be started in all leagues, and should give fantasy managers confidence heading into the playoffs with a comeback performance like that. He’ll be the main option for the Titans passing game going forward and should have a great matchup against the Dolphins in Week 17.

