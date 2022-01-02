AJ Brown start or sit: Week 17 fantasy football advice

Week 16 saw the Tennessee Titans secure a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock in the dying seconds of the game. They improve to 10-5 on the season and currently occupy the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, with just two games left to play in the regular season. They’ll face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

AJ Brown made his return as the Titans activated him off the IR list for Week 16, after missing three games with a chest injury. Brown picked right back up where he left off, catching 11 of his 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. His 16 targets marks a career high as he delighted fantasy managers who started him, bringing in 31.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. That ties his season-high fantasy output as he scored 31.5 PPR points back in Week 8 against the Colts. Brown’s season may have been interrupted with injury as fantasy managers feared he might not make a comeback, but it’s clear he remains one of the top wideouts in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

AJ Brown should be started in all leagues, and should give fantasy managers confidence heading into the playoffs with a comeback performance like that. He’ll be the main option for the Titans passing game going forward and should have a great matchup against the Dolphins in Week 17.